|
|
Mary E. "Meg" Bradford
PEORIA - Mary E. "Meg" Bradford, 70, of Peoria formerly of Murray, KY and Mokena, IL, died at 9:05 PM on Friday, April 26, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. She was born on November 26, 1948 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Weldon and Betty (Brady) Gross. She married John B. Bradford on November 27, 1965 in South Carolina. He preceded her in death on May 1, 2017. She loved her family including her 2 sons Robert Bradford of Decatur and David (Melissa Fedora) Bradford of Mokena, IL; her daughter Denise (Robert) Martin of North Pekin; 6 grandchildren James, Emily, Ryan and Fox Bradford, Georgia Cooper and O'Rion Martin; 2 sisters Pamela (Dennis) Carte of Green City, Mo and Gretchen (Gary) Dietzel of Plattsmouth, NE. She was preceded in death by her parents and two grandsons Jacob and Brennan Bradford. Meg retired from Tredegar Molded Products in Alsip, IL with over 25 years of service. She later worked at H&R Block as a tax preparer. She enjoyed reading, bird watching and the benefits of living on Kentucky Lake and spending time with family and friends. Meg was active at the Methodist Church. Graveside service will be at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery in Oak Lawn on Monday, May 13 at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019