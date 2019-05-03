|
Mary E. Coker
METAMORA - Mary E. Coker, 78, of Metamora, IL passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria. She was born on Aug. 27, 1940 in Peoria, IL to Henry and Elizabeth M. (Laridaen) Riecker. She married David A. Coker on Sept. 9, 1961 in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband David of Metamora; children Cynthia (Kenneth) Scalf of Washington, David (Georgia) Coker of Hudson, IL, and Allen (Mindy) Coker of Bayview Gardens; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters Frances Reatherford of Peoria and Janice (James) Reeves of Roanoke; and brother Robert Riecker of Peoria. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, one brother, one sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
Mary was a keypunch operator for OSF St. Francis Medical Center for eight years. She enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her family. Mary's family will cherish the many memories of wonderful Christmases, birthdays, and vacations. But even more cherished is the knowledge that her role of wife and mother meant she always made sure the family had hot meals, a clean house, and clean laundry. She relished her role of stay-at-home Mom. Any school event or family occasion she was there front and center. Her interests were keeping her family happy and healthy and sharing all her many crocheted creations. She really blossomed when she earned the title of grandma and great-grandma. Her unwavering love and support will be deeply missed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel with Father Greg Jozefiak officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637 or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2019