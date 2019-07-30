|
Mary E. Heininger
MORTON - Mary Ellen Stein Heininger, 92, of Morton, formerly of East Peoria and Washington, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Mary was born on December 15, 1926, in Peoria to Benjamin and Laura (Crawford) Bratt. She married firefighter, Marvin "Joe" Stein, in 1951. He preceded her in death while fighting a fire in 1959. She married Howard Heininger in 1960. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016.
Mary retired with over 30 years from Caterpillar Employee Federal Credit Union. She was an avid golfer and bowler, loved playing bridge and euchre, going on cruises, summers spent at Kentucky Lake, making peanut brittle/fudge, hanging out with her family and hosting all the out of state relatives in their home. She truly enjoyed being surrounded by family. She attended Sunnyland Christian Church in Washington, IL.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Mary Jo Stein (David) Spencer of Heyworth, IL, Judy Heininger (Dennis) Stroup of St. Peters, MO, and Sandra Heininger (Eldon) Schappaugh of East Peoria, IL; 1 son, Raymond (Patty) Heininger of St. Peters, MO; sister, Lois Uphoff of Smyrna, TN; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark J Stein; and brother, Richard T. Bratt.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with service immediately following, officiated by Pastor Evan Williams. Cremation rites will follow the services. Private family burial will be at a later date at Fondulac Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to East Peoria Firefighters Memorial Fund.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019