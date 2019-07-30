Home

Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Service
Following Services
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
Mary E. Heininger


1926 - 2019
Mary E. Heininger Obituary
Mary E. Heininger
MORTON - Mary Ellen Stein Heininger, 92, of Morton, formerly of East Peoria and Washington, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Mary was born on December 15, 1926, in Peoria to Benjamin and Laura (Crawford) Bratt. She married firefighter, Marvin "Joe" Stein, in 1951. He preceded her in death while fighting a fire in 1959. She married Howard Heininger in 1960. He preceded her in death on December 1, 2016.
Mary retired with over 30 years from Caterpillar Employee Federal Credit Union. She was an avid golfer and bowler, loved playing bridge and euchre, going on cruises, summers spent at Kentucky Lake, making peanut brittle/fudge, hanging out with her family and hosting all the out of state relatives in their home. She truly enjoyed being surrounded by family. She attended Sunnyland Christian Church in Washington, IL.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Mary Jo Stein (David) Spencer of Heyworth, IL, Judy Heininger (Dennis) Stroup of St. Peters, MO, and Sandra Heininger (Eldon) Schappaugh of East Peoria, IL; 1 son, Raymond (Patty) Heininger of St. Peters, MO; sister, Lois Uphoff of Smyrna, TN; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark J Stein; and brother, Richard T. Bratt.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 3, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria, with service immediately following, officiated by Pastor Evan Williams. Cremation rites will follow the services. Private family burial will be at a later date at Fondulac Cemetery.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to East Peoria Firefighters Memorial Fund.
Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019
