Mary E. (Cloyd) McIntyre
PEORIA – Surrounded by her loving family, Mary E. (Cloyd) McIntyre, 83, of Peoria, passed away at 11:18 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was born on January 23, 1936, in Elizabethton, TN, a daughter of Charles Eugene and Anna M. (McCloud) Cloyd. She married Darrel McIntyre on February 13, 1955, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on October 1, 2007, in Peoria.
Surviving are two sons, Darrel (Julie) McIntyre, Jr. of Edwards and Scott (Gina) McIntyre of Metamora; two daughters, Cheryl (Curt) Buster of Chillicothe and Beth (Jeff) Rumbold of Wyoming; five grandchildren, Erica (Matt) Faubert of Largo, FL, Staci (Kyle) Traeger of Pinellas Park, FL, Caitlin Leeper of Kansas City, MO, Blake Leeper of Metamora, and Drew Rumbold of Wyoming, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Austin "Bud" Cloyd and James Cloyd; sister, Audrey Hunt; and grandson, Nathaniel McIntyre.
Mary last worked for American Shetland Pony Club in Morton as Accounting/Registry Clerk. She previously had worked as an accounts payable coordinator for Bergner's in Peoria for over 20 years. Mary was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church and volunteered her time and talent providing weekly accounting support. She also enjoyed assisting with the Church's annual Rummage Sale.
Mary enjoyed reading and grooming her home and yard. She shared her love with her food. Nothing made her happier then planning a southern-style meal for a gathering of family and friends. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her children strong values and work-ethic that served them well. Mary will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Mary's funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. Rev. Bob Jordan will officiate. Visitation will be on Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020