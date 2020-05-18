|
|
Mary E. Wood
CONGERVILLE - Mary E. Wood, 81, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, surrounded by family, in her home.
Mary fought a brave fight with cancer for two years. She won the final victory and is healed in the arms of Jesus.
She was raised on a dairy farm in rural Congerville and lived on the same road for much of her life. On June 21, 1959, she became a farm wife to Gerald Wood, her high school sweetheart and true love. They married in Eureka and spent 48 wonderful years together. Gerald passed away on August 25, 2007.
Surviving are her two sons, Jeff (Ronda) Wood of Roanoke and Doug (Lori Jean) Wood of Eureka; one sister, Ruth Hart of Eureka; one sister-in-law, Jeanne (Don) Holtzman of Spooner, WI; eight grandchildren, Nicole (Joe) Pioletti, Michelle (Chris) Feger, Erica (Dan) Lake, Cody (Paige) Wood, Katie Wood, Nathan Wood, Matthew Wood and Garrett Wood; and seven great-grandchildren, with a great-granddaughter on the way. She waited nine years for grandchildren and then received eight blessings in eight years. Her family was her life – she lived for them.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant sister, Alice.
Mary worked as a dental assistant in Eureka for over 20 years. She later helped Jerry run the Wood Tree Farm in Congerville for 16 years. She was chief cook, bottlewasher and babysitter to her grandchildren while simultaneously baking 1,500 cookies each year for the Wood Tree Farm's open house.
Mary was a member of Eureka Bible Church. Music was her God-given gift and talent. She faithfully played the organ at church from age 15 up through her cancer treatments. She always played barefoot.
Her family will miss her greatly, but they rest in the everlasting hope that they will be reunited in Heaven again. Thanks to Dr. Fogo, Rachel, Jessica, and Erin for their loving care.
Private family funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Eureka Bible Church. Pastor Aaron Zehr will officiate. Although attendance is private, the event is available for public viewing at https://vcloud.blueframetech.com/broadcast/embed/183141. Private family burial will be at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Eureka Bible Church. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020