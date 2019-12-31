|
|
Mary Eileen Carroll
WASHINGTON - Mary Eileen Carroll, 96, of Washington passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Monday December 30, 2019, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
Eileen was born on May 11, 1923, in East Peoria to the late William E. and Clara A. Wurster Carroll.
Surviving are her nieces and nephew, Carol (Bill) Kitterman, Stephanie (Rciahrd) Vanaria, Valerie Schmidt-Wilson, Theresa (John) Wisslead and Gary Carroll; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a cousin, Margaret Parlier.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved friend, Bernita Otto; siblings, Eleanor Schmidt and William "Gerald" Carroll; and a niece, Cathy Shipp.
She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing and served her country as an Army Corps Nurse during World War II. Upon returning to Peoria, she worked as a registered nurse, retiring from the St. Francis Community Clinic in 1988. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington for many years. Eileen had a zest and enjoyment for life. She loved to travel, visit the casino and enjoy a beer with her pizza. Her spunky personality will be missed.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington. Father John Steffen. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass at the church. Entombment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation or a .
Eileen's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020