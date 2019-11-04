Home

PEORIA - Mary Elizabeth Cooksey, age 95, of Peoria passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Christian Buehler Home.
Born October 22, 1924, in Pekin, she was a daughter to Elmer and Gertrude (Tompkins) Arnold. She married John J. Faginkrantz, who preceded her in death in 1976. Mary than married Samuel D. Cooksey on June 29, 1978. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2003. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who cherished time with her family and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two children, Linda Stone of Texas and John (Louann) Faginkrantz of Hot Springs, AK; 10 grandchildren; and one sister, Ann Mae Delasso of Peoria.
Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, John; second husband, Samuel; one son, Mark Faginkrantz; one daughter, Trudy Stimpert; two brothers; one sister; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 9:15 a.m. until time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at Resurrection Mausoleum. Father Donald Roszkowski will officiate and entombment will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to Gift of Hope.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
