Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
(309) 263-7426
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brandt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Brandt


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Brandt Obituary
Mary Ellen Brandt
EAST PEORIA - Mary Ellen Brandt, 93, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on September 29, 1926, in Peoria, Ill., to Herman and Clara (Gustmann) Miller. She married Roy L. Brandt on November 7, 1947, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne Brandt of Morton and James (Teena) Brandt of Peoria; two daughters, Linda (Joe) Stidman of Morton and Marcia Brandt of Washington Island, Wis.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Riddle of Fort Myers, FL; and one brother, David (Judy) Miller of Minneapolis, MN.
Mary was a member of the Caterpillar Retirees Club of East Peoria and Morton Senior Club. She was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where she was a former president of Martha Society, headed many beef suppers and was a wedding planner. She loved her family and was a loving servant of the Lord.
A private graveside service will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -