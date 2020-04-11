|
Mary Ellen Brandt
EAST PEORIA - Mary Ellen Brandt, 93, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on September 29, 1926, in Peoria, Ill., to Herman and Clara (Gustmann) Miller. She married Roy L. Brandt on November 7, 1947, in East Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, Wayne Brandt of Morton and James (Teena) Brandt of Peoria; two daughters, Linda (Joe) Stidman of Morton and Marcia Brandt of Washington Island, Wis.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Dorothy Riddle of Fort Myers, FL; and one brother, David (Judy) Miller of Minneapolis, MN.
Mary was a member of the Caterpillar Retirees Club of East Peoria and Morton Senior Club. She was also a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where she was a former president of Martha Society, headed many beef suppers and was a wedding planner. She loved her family and was a loving servant of the Lord.
A private graveside service will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, with Pastor Jeff Anderson officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020