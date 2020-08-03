1/
Mary Ellen Brandt
Mary Ellen Brandt
EAST PEORIA – Mary Ellen Brandt, 93, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on April 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where the memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7th, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Anderson and Pastor Greg Moyer officiating.
Masks and social distancing will take place.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
