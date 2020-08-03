Mary Ellen Brandt
EAST PEORIA – Mary Ellen Brandt, 93, of East Peoria, formerly of Morton, passed away on April 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was a member at Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton, where the memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 7th, 2020, with Pastor Jeff Anderson and Pastor Greg Moyer officiating.
Masks and social distancing will take place.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton.
