Mary Ellen Crawley
PEORIA - Mary Ellen Crawley, age 69, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.
Born August 10, 1950, to the late Jesse Lee Williams and Mary Ellen Stolberg Williams, she married John L. Crawley Sr. on July 3, 1993, in Peoria, and he survives.
Also surviving are her children, Heather (Timothy Stone) Hoff, Heidi (Kendra Scroggs) Hoff, Nicholas (Andrea) Hoff and Matthew (Alicia) Vermeulen; seven step-children; grandchildren, Brahm McGowan, Julia Glenn, Luke Hoff, Maya Hoff and Oliver Vermeulen; several step-grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Jan) Williams, Bonnie (Randy) Carter, Elise "Bitsy" (Fred) Olson, Jack (Carol Willingham) Williams, Jill (Steven) Cox, Penny (Dale) Hoff and Thomas (Kathleen) Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Kathleen Hecker and John Williams.
Mary Ellen worked at Bradley University as a secretary for a number of years and was a member of Christ Kingdom Fellowship Church. She was a very proud, caring and spiritual woman who loved her family, church and helping those in need.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, with the Rev. Isaac Humes officiating. Cremation will be accorded, following the services.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020