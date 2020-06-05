Mary Ellen Kent
BARTONVILLE — Mary Ellen Kent, 91, of Bartonville passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
She was born June 18, 1928 in Newton, IA to William and Ellen Gorman Osborn.
She married Oliver Kent June 8, 1947 in Peoria; he preceded her in death July 18, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Bill, Jack, Lee; son-in-law, Larry Phillips and daughter-in-law, Michelle Kent.
She is survived by her children, Diane Phillips, Robert Kent; grandchildren, Roger Waldrop, Trish (Jerry) Stewart, Holly (Cliff) Simpson, Amber (Shawn) Jordan; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and six nieces and nephews.
Mary Ellen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church for 52 years at which time she was President of Lydia Society for many years. She also belonged to Heart Rehab for 28 years and made a lot of dear friends. She and dad moved to B'Nai B'Rith where she was an active member of Bingo and President of her building. Mary Ellen was a die-hard Cub fan. She loved to spend time outside and with her family.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation one-hour prior at Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the church in her name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.