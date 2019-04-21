|
Mary Eulalia Murray
WASHINGTON - Mary Eulalia Murray, 93, of Washington, IL, died at 4:10 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home.
Born on November 13, 1925, in Ridgway, IL, to Peter Urban and Anna Barbara Unfried Kohl, she married Robert N. Murray on February 13, 1945, in Ridgway. He preceded her in death on September 6, 1993.
Surviving are 2 sons, Robert (Kimberly) Murray of Peoria, IL, and David (Debbie) Murray of East Peoria; 10 grandchildren, Tonya (Todd) Huels, Nick (Amber) Armstrong, Stephanie Murray, Cassandra (Matt) Sadilek, Ashley Reach, Sarah (Matt) Ritthaler, Colton Murray (Emily Cannon), Kari Hoffman, Shannon Hoffman and Nicholas Hoffman; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Mary Eulalia was the youngest of 8 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death.
She was a sample seamstress for Princess Peggy, Inc. for 24 years and then worked in the laundry at OSF St. Francis for an additional 10 years. Upon retirement, she and her husband enjoyed being Snowbirds in Florida for 14 years.
Mary was a very active member of St. Patrick Church in Washington. Over the years, she served as a sacristan and cared for the alter candles, votive candles and the small alter linens. She also was an extraordinary minister, assisted with church cleaning and enjoyed attending daily mass. For her service to her church, Mary was honored to receive the Pere Marquette Award from the Diocese of Peoria in 2007.
A funeral mass for Mary will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Patrick Church. Father John Steffen will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, where recitation of the Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to her church or Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria.
Mary Eulalia's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where, condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019