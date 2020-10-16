Mary Eve Quinn
MORTON - Mary Eve Quinn, 87, of Morton, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria due to complications from Covid-19.
Mary was born on April 20, 1933 in Chicago, IL to Jure and Jennie (Ivkovich) Botich.
Surviving are her adored family, daughter Therese (Terry) Heinz of Peoria; son Patrick Quinn of Cambridge, ON; grandchildren Kurtis Viktor, Jennifer Oakley, Kate Lynn Heinz, Stephanie Dana, Steven Quinn, Cody Quinn, and Lily Quinn; five great-grandchildren; and brother George (Diane) Botich of Chicago. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son Daniel Quinn, and beloved brother Leon Botich.
She moved to Peoria in 1955. Mary graduated from the LPN program at Illinois Central College and worked as an LPN on the cardiac floor at Methodist Medical Center. She also worked at "The Center" in downtown Peoria with the medical community to help those suffering from alcoholism. She worked at Caterpillar in Mossville as a factory worker and then as a security guard until her retirement.
Her family wishes to thank the staff at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for their outstanding compassion and care of mom.
Mom, we thank you for giving us the love of reading by taking us to the McClure Branch Library every Saturday, for the swimming lessons you took us to at Lakeview, and for the kick in the pants we needed to graduate from college and pursue our professional dreams. Finally, mom, you are at peace.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services held. If you wish to remember Mary, please offer a Mass for mom at a Catholic church of your choosing or donate to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Illinois Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615. Affordable Funeral and Cremation Services are in charge of arrangements and to share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.peoriafuneral.com
.