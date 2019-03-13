|
|
Mary Fitschen
WASHBURN - Mary Elizabeth Held Fitschen, 89, of Washburn, IL, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Heritage Health in Minonk, IL.
She was born on July 23, 1929, in Streator, IL, to Lee and Ida Todd Held. She married Lewis H. Fitschen on September 12, 1952, in Washburn, IL. He preceded her in death on February 9, 2001.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Arthur Held; one sister, Lois Nuske; and one grandson, Jordan James Whisker.Mary is survived by her children, Jayne Fitschen of Bloomington, IL, Joyce (Tom) O'Hallaron of Richmond, VA, Colleen (Steve) Whisker of Gridley, IL, and Tom (Rachelle) Fitschen of Washburn, IL; five grandchildren, Mary Hilaire O'Hallaron of Encinitas, CA, Eliana O'Hallaron of Chicago, IL, Emma Whisker of Gridley, IL, Abigail (Conner) Knapp of Normal, IL, and Alivia Fitschen of Washburn, IL; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In her early years, Mary worked at Caterpillar, Inc. After her marriage to Lewis, she was a homemaker and farm wife. Mary was a 4H leader and past member of the Woodford County home extension. She served as an election judge in Linn Township for many years. Mary was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, card games, puzzles and visits from her granddaughters.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Heritage Health in Minonk, IL, and OSF Hospice for their loving care and support of their mother during her last days.
Per her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and the family will hold private services at a later date.
Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Fire and Ambulance or to OSF Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2019