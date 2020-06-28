Mary Frances Sharpe
1927 - 2020
Mary Frances Sharpe
EAST PEORIA - Mary Frances Sharpe, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Washington Senior Living.
She was born on December 6, 1927, in Giles County, Tennessee, to James and Beulah Jones. She married Roy Sharpe on April 4, 1948, in Athens, Alabama. He preceded her in death on June 7, 1990. She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are two daughters, Brenda (Jimmy) Brown of Whitehouse, Tennessee, and Gay (Ernie) Campbell of Washington, Illinois; three grandchildren, Scott (Angie) Athens, Tim ( Brandy) Brown and Kim (the late Carol Beth) Slagle; five great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Mary Frances retired from Creve Coeur School District 76 cafeteria.
There will be no services, per her wishes. Remmert Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter.
The family would like to thank Heddington Oaks and Hospice staff for their excellent care and kindness given to their mother and to all her family and friends that took their time to visit her.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
