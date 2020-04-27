|
|
Mary Gilles
KICKAPOO - Mary "Liz" Gilles, 88, of Kickapoo died on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Farmington Country Manor.
Mary was born on June 28, 1931, in Peoria, IL, daughter of Fred and Margaret Schaub, and the oldest of 11 siblings. Mary graduated from the Academy of Our Lady. She married Leonard E. Kunski of Benton, IL, who preceded her in death, and with whom she had six children. Later, she married Harold W. Gilles of Kickapoo, who preceded her in death after 41 years of marriage.
Mary is survived by her six children, Peggy (Tony) Estrada of Valley Center, CA, John (Julie) Kunski of Victoria, IL, Kathy (Gary) Blackburn of Brimfield, IL, Julie (Andy) Sager of Laguna Hills, CA, Cyndi (Omar) Gomez of Spring TX, and JoEllen (Ed) Croteau of Greenwood, MO. Also surviving are 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and Harold's two daughters, Diane (Greg) Peterson of Dunlap and Janet (Bill) Callahan of Brimfield.
Mary's first job was with Caterpillar. Later, she worked for several years as the manager of women's clothing stores in Decatur and Peoria. She then worked and eventually retired with the Civil Defense in Kickapoo, IL.
Mary enjoyed camping, traveling, visiting the casinos and planning numerous family vacations in several states, creating unforgettable precious memories.
Anyone who knew or met Mary knew they were always welcome to sit and just visit or play cards. Her and Harold's home was always a place of gathering for family and friends. Mary was an avid member of the Red Hat Society and a lifetime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo, where she served as a volunteer on many committees.
A graveside private burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Kickapoo. Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Parish in Kickapoo.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.wrightandsalmon.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020