Mary Gottschalk
PEORIA - Mary Eugenia Gottschalk, age 83, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, in Peoria with her loving husband at her side.
Mary was born in Peoria on June 18, 1937 to John and Harriet (Myers) McHenry. She attended Peoria High School and graduated from Bradley University in 1959 with an English degree. On January 24, 1959, at her parents' home, she married the love of her life, Terry Gottschalk. Although a life-long Peoria resident, over the past 20 years Mary and Terry also enjoyed spending time in Denton, Texas.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Mary enjoyed her involvement in the Daughters of the American Revolution, P.E.O. Chapter R, Current Events Club, Thursday Afternoon Book Club, and the First United Methodist Church of Peoria, Illinois and Denton, Texas. Mary served as a volunteer at the Methodist Medical Center Gift Shop and she and Terry often volunteered to deliver meals for the Denton County Meals on Wheels.
Mary is survived, and missed dearly, by her husband Terry, her son James Gottschalk and his wife Karen (Sikora) of St. Louis, Missouri, her daughter Laura Volk of Argyle, Texas, her grandson Jonathan Gottschalk and his wife Kaylee (Estes) of St. Louis, Missouri, her granddaughter Emily Volk of Alexandria, Virginia, and by countless friends.
Per Mary's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mary's name may be made to Peoria County Animal Protection Services (PAWS), 2600 NE Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603, www.peoriacounty.org
.