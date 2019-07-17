Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Mary Grace (Hall) Barnhart


1942 - 2019
Mary Grace (Hall) Barnhart Obituary
Mary Grace (Hall) Barnhart
EAST PEORIA - Mary Grace (Hall) Barnhart, 76, of East Peoria passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
Known as Grace, she was born in Sheffield, Alabama, on September 25, 1942, to Edgar and Eva Hall.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Lori Fay Martin.
Grace is survived by her loving husband, John; and her daughters, Lisa Renee (Charlie Bastian) Heidenreich and Lynn Marie (Marty) Green.
Grace married her high school sweetheart, John, on June 4, 1961. Grace was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a proud and loving grandmother to Megan, Lauren and Ian Heidenreich and Patrick Green, Brittney Moore (husband, Ryan) and Willie Green (wife, Juliana). She was also a proud great-grandmother to Owen Thorelius and Rory Moore.
Grace will be cremated at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Services will be at a later date.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 17 to July 19, 2019
