Mary Howd
WASHINGTON - Mary A. Howd, 83, of Washington, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL.
Mary was born on March 15, 1936, in McLean County to Fred and Bernice Hany. She married William J. Howd on November 29, 1957, who passed away on March 8, 2000, in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara (Norman) Panther and Marjorie (Lester) Davis; and four brothers, Kenneth (Ann) Hany, Alfred (Rosemary) Hany, Joseph (Erma) Hany and Richard (Sherrill) Hany.
Surviving are one daughter, Angela (James) Carlsten of Washington, IL; one granddaughter, Alexis Carlsten of Washington, IL; one brother, Robert (Marilyn) Hany of Bloomington, IL; and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Gridley, IL, high school, Mary moved to Peoria with a group of friends, where she was employed as a bookkeeper for a carpet distributer.
After marrying William, Mary dedicated herself to being a full-time homemaker and mother. She enjoyed volunteering at Angie's school, tutoring students and reading to the class. Mary also enjoyed traveling with her family, going to lunch with her sister, Marge, and watching sports. She especially enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Cubs and her granddaughter, Lexie, when she played softball for the Washington Panthers and the St. Ambrose University Bees.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25, at 10 a.m. at Mason-White Funeral Home, 20 Valley Forge Drive, Washington, IL 61571. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Cemetery, 4601 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria, IL 61615. A visitation will be held at Mason-White Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 24, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's name to the Illinois Chapter of The , 614 W. Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614; or the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, 610 W. Cruger Avenue, P.O. Box 128, Eureka, IL 61530.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019