Mary I. Schlink
EAST PEORIA - Mary I. Schlink, 80, of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Mary was born on July 26, 1940, in Peoria, a daughter of John Gough (who passed before she was born) and Isabel (Brand) Gough, and was raised by Isabel and Everett "Bud" Johnson. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert M. "Bob" Schlink, on April 11, 1959. They enjoyed 61 years of love and marriage. He survives.
Mary is also survived by four children, Marilea (Bobby) Zimmerman, Robert (Patty) Schlink, Timothy (Jodi) Schlink and Kristina (late Kent Malinosky) Schlink; 9 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gay (Mike) Hughes; and one sister-in-law, Andrea Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Guy Johnson.
Mary devoted her life to her family. She stayed at home, raising her children. She later entered the work force, working at Rogy's Daycare for 20 years, and then Sears Accounting Center.
Mary had numerous hobbies, including gardening, bowling, spending time with her grade school and high school girlfriends and volunteering at St. Monica's Food Pantry for 10 years. She was also the Vice President of the Peoria Heights Lions Club. Most important to Mary was family. She attended the sporting events of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed the friends' Christmas parties for the last 60 years.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Monica's Catholic Church in East Peoria on Saturday, November 14, 2020, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until time of Mass. Fr. Steven Willard will officiate and entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria, IL.
Memorials may be made to The Peoria Heights Lions Park Fund, for new playground equipment.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com
