Mary J. Frye
EAST PEORIA - Mary J. Frye, 75, of East Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 5, 1943, in Sevierville, Tennessee, to Clarence and Edna (King) Fancher. She married Donald Bruce Frye on January 26, 1963, in Sevierville, Tennessee. He preceded her in death on January 6, 1991, in Metamora, Illinois. She later married Jerry Howell on February 14, 1998, in Washington, Illinois. He preceded her in death on February 24, 2005, in Peoria, Illinois.
Mary is survived by four children, Laureen (Anthony) Perkins of East Peoria, Illinois, Michael (Terri) Frye of Morton, Illinois, Jody (Brian) Kenyon of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Melinda (Reed) Cooling of East Peoria, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Brandon Kenyon, Daniel (Brittany) Huling, Abby Frye, Erika Frye, Brianna Kenyon, David Perkins, Savanna Cooling and Rhett Cooling; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Saylor Kenyon; one brother, Charles (Gail) Fancher of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and two sisters, JoAnne (James W.) Whaley of Sevierville, Tennessee, and Nancy Hamrick of Cedartown, Georgia. She has many nieces and nephews.
Mary worked for many years as an administrative assistant at Bay View Baptist Church and later at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. She was an accomplished pianist and always enjoyed working in her yard. She loved being with her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Bay View Baptist Church since 1967.
The family appreciates the excellent care of Dr. Frances Geoffroy, Illinois Cancer Care and OSF Hospice.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Bay View Baptist Church. The Rev. Keith Thibo will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Remmert Funeral Home, and one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Bay View Baptist Church or Illinois Cancer Care.
You may create an online condolence at www.RemmertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019