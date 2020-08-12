Mary J. Graack
EUREKA - Mary J. Graack, 102, of Eureka, IL, died at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
She was born on May 9, 1918, in Sioux City, IA, to Joel and Florence (Percival) Martin. She married Charles L. Graack on December 13, 1943, in Park Ridge, IL. He died on August 9, 1987.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are four children, William (Sandy) Graack of Peoria, Martha Jones of Katy, TX, Charles Jr. (Alice) Graack of Eureka and Louise (Jim) Rickey of Princeville, IL; one sister, Joanne Mielke of Peoria; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary worked as the secretary for the regional Superintendent of Schools for many years before retiring. She was a member of Eureka Presbyterian Church and a member of the Heart of Illinois Knitting Guild. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, knitting, reading, crossword puzzles and camping, especially family camping trips to Shades State Park in Indiana.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care Mary received while residing at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. A special thanks to all of her caregivers, especially Joyce and Deb, who made every day special for her.
Cremation will be accorded. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka. There will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.argoruestmanharris.com
.