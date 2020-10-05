1/1
Mary J. Olson
Mary J. Olson
PEKIN - Mary J. Olson, 85, of Pekin, IL, formerly of Glasford, IL, passed away at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.
Mary was born on August 24, 1935, in Hayward, WI, to Marshall and Agnes (Cardinal) O'Hare. She married Curtis Olson on December 9, 1958, in Pine City, MN. He passed away on June 4, 2015.
Also preceding her in death were her parents, four brothers and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Michael (Linda) Olson of Urbana, IL; one daughter, Kimberly (Eugene) Damm of East Peoria, IL; three grandchildren, Brian (Shawna) Damm, Shawn Damm and Jonathan Tauber; and her lifelong best friend, Betty Boich.
Mary was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo and attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pekin. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden and tending to her animals. She enjoyed canning what she grew in her garden. She loved her grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial Mass at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kickapoo. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria. Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with Mary's arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society 22988 IL–9, Canton, IL 61520.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her caregivers at Reflections and to the nurses from Transitions Hospice.
Mary's tribute page is available at www.hendersonfuneralcare.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
