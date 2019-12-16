|
|
Mary Jane Donnelly
PEORIA - Mary Jane Donnelly, 92, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:55 AM at Christian Buehler Home.
Jane was born December 21, 1926 in Chicago, a daughter of John and Irene (Schleyer) Baker. She married John "Jack" Donnelly on June 18, 1949 in Chicago, and enjoyed 70 years of marriage until Jack's passing on October 30, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Joanne (Terry) Marschall of Sun Prairie, WI. and Amy (Bill) McDonald of Madison, WI; three sons, Michael (Mary Beth) Donnelly of Buffalo, NY, David (Pat) Donnelly of Peoria, and Christopher (Donna) Donnelly of Chicago; and sixteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Marilyn) Donnelly of MI.
She was preceded in death by her husband, two grandchildren, two brothers and one sister.
Jane was a member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church. She received a Bachelor's degree in Education from Marycrest College in Davenport, IA. She was a former principal and teacher at St. Bernard's Grade School. Jane enjoyed golf, tennis, playing cards and will be dearly missed by friends and family.
She has donated her body to medical science.
The family would like to thank the staff of Buehler Home for their kind and compassionate care Jane received.
A Memorial Mass will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with Msgr. Paul Showalter officiating. A visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of the mass at 11 AM.
Memorials may be made to , Central Illinois Chapter, 612 W. Glen Ave., Peoria, IL 61614.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019