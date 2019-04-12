|
|
Mary Jane Mohr
EAST PEORIA — Mary Jane Mohr, 78, of East Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mary was born August 5, 1940, in Peoria to Bernard and Dorothy (Nichols) Stear. She married Richard Mohr on May 16, 1959, in East Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by her children, Richard (Kerry) Mohr Jr. of Marquette, Mich., Debbie (Herb) Norris of East Peoria, and Kevin (Melissa) Mohr of Hopedale; six grandchildren, Kyle Mohr, Jordan Mohr, Bethany (Aron) Fay, Sam Norris, EmiLee (Rusty) Lindenbaum and Madi Mohr; one great-grandson, Addison Fay; one great-granddaughter, expected in June; and one sister, Rose (Gene) Smith, of DeBary, Fla.
Mary worked at The Confectionary in Morton for many years and was a volunteer at the Eureka Et Cetera Thrift Shop. She loved fishing, quilting, gardening, reading, and was also an avid eagle watcher.
Mary attended CrossPoint Church in East Peoria, where a Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Pastor Josh Gutteridge will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial of the cremated remains will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, at a later date. Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019