Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
Mary Jane Sullivan Obituary
Mary Jane Sullivan
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Mary Jane Sullivan, age 93, of Peoria Heights passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:33 p.m. at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
She was born on February 10, 1926, in Peoria to Clayton and Lillian (Sweeney) Brinegar. She married Paris Sullivan on Sept. 29, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2018, in Chillicothe.
Survivors include two daughters, Sandra (Michael) Sapit of Jacksonville, FL, and Georgia (Michael) Siemann of Naperville, IL; two sons, Ron (Kathleen) Sullivan of Peoria and Gary (Connie) Sullivan of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Smith; and half-brother, Bill Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband and one sister.
She was a member of Madison Avenue United Methodist Church in Peoria. She enjoyed traveling all over the world with her family, especially in her mint 1962 Cadillac. She was proud of the fact she and Parry flew on the Concorde over to London and came back on the QE2. Prior to having children, Mary Jane worked at Steak-N-Shake in East Peoria with her 2 sisters and Klein's Department Store. She was a loving homemaker who loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always put her children first.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. The Rev. Bob Jordan will officiate. Burial will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Harbor Lights Hospice or Heritage Health.
You may view Mary Jane's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019
