Mary Jane Sutton
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Jane Sutton, age 85, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born on May 28, 1935, in Chillicothe, IL, to Herbert D. and Lenna M. (Lewis) Albert. She married John E. Sutton on May 27, 1965, in Chillicothe.
Surviving are her husband, John; her three daughters, Brenda (Kenneth) Gardiner of Chesapeake Beach, MD, Susan Rogers of Chillicothe and Susie Van Ostrand of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Theran, Shayna and Logan Van Ostrand, Ken (Charlene) Gardiner and Jacob and Jordan Gardiner; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Theodore Albert of Goofy Ridge, IL, and Pearl Lane of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Albert; her grandson, Joshua Gardiner; and her son-in-law, Bob Van Ostrand.
Mary was a homemaker for much of her life. She enjoyed crocheting doilies for all her friends and family.
The family would like to thank her great-niece, Megan Lane, for her all her help in caring for Mary over the past few months.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at noon at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Wearing of face masks and social distancing will be in effect. Burial will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com
