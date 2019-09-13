Home

Cremation Society of Mid Illinois
905 S 5th St
Pekin, IL 61555
(309) 688-2088
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria
3000 W Richwoods Blvd
Peoria, IL
View Map
Mary Jane Taylor


1929 - 2019
PEORIA - Mary Jane Taylor, 89, of Peoria, Illinois passed away at 7:00 p.m. Saturday August 10, 2019 at her residence in Christian Buehler Memorial.
She was born November 22, 1929, in Rome Georgia, the daughter of Ida and Henri Barthelemy. She was married to Neil Taylor for 35 years.
Jane is survived by her two sons, Mark (and Judy) of Chicago, Illinois and Paul (and Ronna) of Boise, Idaho and her two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Katherine.
She enjoyed teaching 5th grade at St. Paul's Episcopal School for a short time after which she taught high school biology at East Peoria High School until she retired. Jane loved nature - especially plants and insects, and enjoyed sewing, and knitting, and in her retirement volunteering at Franklin Edison Primary School. Many interesting adventures filled her life. She always had a smile ready, and a happy outlook. She touched many lives as a great listener with strength and confidence to offer a fellow being. We will all miss her greatly.
Please join us for her memorial service on September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Peoria, 3000 W Richwoods Blvd., Peoria, Illinois.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
