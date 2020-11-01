1/1
Mary Jean Kelley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jean Kelley
HENRY-- Mary Jean Kelley, 90, formerly of Henry and Camp Grove, IL, passed away on October 31, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Spring Valley, IL, to Francis and Ruby (Heininger) Murphy of Putnam, IL. She married Clarence Kelley on March 20, 1949, at the Putnam Christian Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2016. She is survived by two sons, C. William, Lacon, IL, and Thomas (Cindy), Chillicothe, IL, and two daughters, Carole (Gary) Ehnle, Buda, IL and Karen Horack, Kewanee, IL., Also surviving are 12 grandchildren Paul Kelley, Kim Kelley, Jim Ehnle, Ann (Dan) Ledergerber, Joe (Andrea) Ehnle, Abigail Ehnle, Jared (Marsha) Ehnle, Allison (Jeffry) Huber, Erin (Rob) Murphy, Jay (Amy) Kelley, Will (Ainsley) Horack, and Megan Horack, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lloyd, Kenneth, Allen,& Charles Murphy, and sisters Helen Yarrington and Maxine Ahlstrin and one great-grandson Jacob Ehnle.
She was a homemaker and worked at Dr. Unhold's office in Wyoming, IL, at the Camp Grove Post Office, and played the piano faithfully for many years at the Saratoga United Methodist Church of which she was a member. She dearly loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. A private grave-side service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, P.O. Box 128, Eureka, IL 61530 or Courtyard Estates of Bradford, 100 Courtyard Blvd., Bradford, IL 61421. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, IL is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved