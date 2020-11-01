Mary Jean Kelley

HENRY-- Mary Jean Kelley, 90, formerly of Henry and Camp Grove, IL, passed away on October 31, 2020 at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. She was born Dec. 9, 1929, in Spring Valley, IL, to Francis and Ruby (Heininger) Murphy of Putnam, IL. She married Clarence Kelley on March 20, 1949, at the Putnam Christian Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 2016. She is survived by two sons, C. William, Lacon, IL, and Thomas (Cindy), Chillicothe, IL, and two daughters, Carole (Gary) Ehnle, Buda, IL and Karen Horack, Kewanee, IL., Also surviving are 12 grandchildren Paul Kelley, Kim Kelley, Jim Ehnle, Ann (Dan) Ledergerber, Joe (Andrea) Ehnle, Abigail Ehnle, Jared (Marsha) Ehnle, Allison (Jeffry) Huber, Erin (Rob) Murphy, Jay (Amy) Kelley, Will (Ainsley) Horack, and Megan Horack, 31 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lloyd, Kenneth, Allen,& Charles Murphy, and sisters Helen Yarrington and Maxine Ahlstrin and one great-grandson Jacob Ehnle.

She was a homemaker and worked at Dr. Unhold's office in Wyoming, IL, at the Camp Grove Post Office, and played the piano faithfully for many years at the Saratoga United Methodist Church of which she was a member. She dearly loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. A private grave-side service will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, P.O. Box 128, Eureka, IL 61530 or Courtyard Estates of Bradford, 100 Courtyard Blvd., Bradford, IL 61421. Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Henry, IL is handling arrangements.



