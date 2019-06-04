|
Mary Jean Shimp
SPARLAND - Mary Jean Shimp, age 94, of Sparland passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Mary Jean was born on June 21, 1924, at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria to Robert John and Edna Josephine (Behrens) Yost. She married George Edward Shimp on May 30, 1950, at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe, where they were members. He preceded her in death on March 27, 2014.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Martha Anne; brother, William Robert; and many beloved pets.
Surviving are her children, Kathleen Anne (Joseph) Brown of Warrensburg, IL, and Edward Robert (Rebecca) Shimp of Sparland, IL; and her grandchildren, Dr. Laura Kathleen Brown and her fiance, Aaron Hui, of Chicago, IL, Nathan Yost Brown of Chicago, IL, Dr. Robert Edward Shimp and his wife, Megan, of Boston, MA, and Thomas Craig Shimp of Sparland.
Mary Jean grew up in Chillicothe and was educated in the Chillicothe school system, graduating from Chillicothe Township High School in 1942. She graduated from Bradley University in 1948. While at Bradley, she was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority. During the war, she worked with her cousin, Marge, at William A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, IA. Mary Jean was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She greatly cherished her family and loved their opportunities to be with one another. In particular, she enjoyed spending time at the family summer home in Hazelhurst, WI. She enjoyed cooking and finding new recipes and was an avid reader who enjoyed completing the daily newspaper crossword to keep her mind and memory sharp. With her robust memories, she remained an endless repository of knowledge for her family and communities' stories and histories. Mary Jean adored animals and raised many orphaned animals over the years. She had a great appreciation for music and was a talented pianist. She was a faithful woman and member of St. Edward Church for her entire life, seeing many family sacraments received there. She resided at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon for the final 2 1/2 years of her life, where she sincerely appreciated the friendship and care of the Sisters. She will be greatly missed.
A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church in Chillicothe. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, as well as one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday. A Rosary service will be held on Thursday, prior to visitation, at 4:30 p.m. Monsignor Michael Bliss will be officiating. Burial will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , St. Edward Catholic Church and the A.R.K. animal adoption facility.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 4 to June 6, 2019