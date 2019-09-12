|
|
Mary Jeanne Essig
WASHINGTON – Mary Jeanne Essig, 89, of Webster Groves, MO, and formerly a longtime resident of Washington, IL, died on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Evelyn's House-BJC Hospice in Creve Coeur, MO.
Born on May 3, 1930 in Vienna, SD to Selmer and Eva Brekke, she married Edward Essig on May 22, 1949 in Clark, SD. He preceded her in death, along with an infant daughter, Sue Marie, three brothers, and two sisters.
Surviving are one son, Dr. J. Bradley (Patrice) Essig of Webster Groves, MO, two daughters, Ann (Mark) O'Connell of Washington, IL and Kelli (James) Lauschke of Alton, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Grant (Lauren) Essig, Andrew (Kelley) Essig, Christopher Lauschke, Sarah (Brandon) Gray, Benjamin Lauschke and William (Dana) O'Connell, six great-grandchildren, one brother, Richard Brekke and many special nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was a devoted wife and mother and took great pride in her home and yard. She gave many volunteer hours to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hillside Village, Girl Scouts of America, Washington Symphony Guild and the Washington Historical Society. She loved to entertain, spend time with her grandchildren, and visit her South Dakota family.
A memorial service for Jeanne will be held at 11 am Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Pastor John N. Bates will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or to Evelyn's House – BJC Hospice, 1000 N. Mason Rd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141.
Jeanne's memorial website is available at deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019