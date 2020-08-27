Mary Jo A. Phillips
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Jo A. Phillips, age 78, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.
Mary Jo was born on September 4, 1941 in Dunlap, IL to Andrew and Freida (Rhode) McBride. She married Ron Phillips on December 7, 1963 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2010. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Randy; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her son, Darrin (Shelley) Phillips of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her daughter, Ronda Adams of Chillicothe, IL; her grandson, Matt (Megan) Phillips of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Debbie Meacham of Canton, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo worked in the administrative office at Illinois Valley Central High School for 20 years when she retired. She then went back and worked part-time in the Athletic Department for IVC. She and Ron were avid sports fans. They enjoyed watching their children and grandson play sports as well as watching professional sports, especially her beloved Cubs. Mary Jo also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, playing Bunco, gardening and bowling.
Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.