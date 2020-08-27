1/1
Mary Jo A. Phillips
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Jo A. Phillips
CHILLICOTHE - Mary Jo A. Phillips, age 78, of Chillicothe, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at her home.
Mary Jo was born on September 4, 1941 in Dunlap, IL to Andrew and Freida (Rhode) McBride. She married Ron Phillips on December 7, 1963 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on January 26, 2010. Also preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Randy; two brothers and one sister.
Surviving are her son, Darrin (Shelley) Phillips of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her daughter, Ronda Adams of Chillicothe, IL; her grandson, Matt (Megan) Phillips of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; her sister, Debbie Meacham of Canton, IL and many nieces and nephews.
Mary Jo worked in the administrative office at Illinois Valley Central High School for 20 years when she retired. She then went back and worked part-time in the Athletic Department for IVC. She and Ron were avid sports fans. They enjoyed watching their children and grandson play sports as well as watching professional sports, especially her beloved Cubs. Mary Jo also enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, playing Bunco, gardening and bowling.
Cremation rites will be accorded and burial of ashes will be held at a later date at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved