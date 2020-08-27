Mary Jo Finley
BARTONVILLE - Mary Jo Finley, 72, of Bartonville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 30, 1947 in Peoria, Illinois to Elmer and Mildred (Miller) Tjarks. Mary married James H. Finley on November 27, 1971 in Bartonville, Illinois. He survives.
She is also survived by two daughters, Tammie (Ed) Roemer and Tonya (Clay) Jadd both of Bartonville, Illinois; three grandchildren, Derek and Kayla Roemer and Mackenzie Jadd; one grand puppy, Lily; three brothers, Larry (Betty) Tjarks of Peoria, Illinois, Dave (Connie) Tjarks of Liberty, Tennessee and Doug( Monica) Tjarks of Cary, North Carolina. She has lots of nieces and nephews that all had a special place in her heart. Mary was preceded in death by one sister, Kathy Adams.
Mary graduated from Manual High School in 1966. She attended Flamingo Beauty College and worked at various beauty shops in Peoria. She was also a licensed real estate agent working for Miller & Associates and Jim Maloof Realty. Mary also worked at the Hallmark Store and Associated Bank and Commerce Bank. She babysat in her home for 4 special kids and treated them like her own children. She was the coordinator of family gatherings, loved planning the family events, cooking and especially at the holidays. She was always thinking of others and had a hug for them. Mary enjoyed going to all the grandkids activities, getting together with her high school classmates for luncheons and her time with the BUNCO group.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Davison Fulton Bartonville Chapel. The Rev. Craig Hislope will officiate. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Care in Peoria or to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate. Masks and social distancing are respectfully required. You may create an online condolence at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
.