Mary Jo Paine
1940 - 2020
Mary Jo Paine
PEORIA - Mary Jo Paine, 80, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on April 28, 1940, in Eureka, IL, to Prosper W. and Gertrude (Maubach) Vogel. Mary Jo married George E. Paine on November 20, 1971, at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. He passed away on August 6, 2000, in Peoria.
Surviving are one son, Bill (Katie) Paine; one grandson, Joseph; one nephew, Dr. Gary R. (Dale) Herberger; and two nieces, Judy R. (Larry) McCauley and Dianne M. (Clark) Tarmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lee Vogel.
Mary Jo graduated from Low Point-Washburn High School and St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at St. Francis Medical Center for 39 years.
She attended St. Philomena Catholic Church, where she was past member of the choir and Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Catholic Woman's League, St. Francis Hospital Senior Saints and St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing Alumna.
A private family funeral Mass will be held at her church, with live streaming available for the public, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. The livestream can be accessed by going to http://www.stphils.com/church/ and clicking on either the Facebook or YouTube icons at the top of the page. Mary Jo will be laid to rest beside her husband at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. A celebration of life for Mary Jo will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philomena Church Parish Endowment Fund, 1000 W. Albany Ave., Peoria, IL 61604; or St. Francis Medical Center College of Nursing Scholarship Fund, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637. The family welcomes phone calls and video chats at this time from friends and family. For more information or to leave a condolence with the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
