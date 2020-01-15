|
Mary Jo Parola
PEORIA - Mary Jo Parola, 73, of Springfield, formerly of Peoria, died at 12:32 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Mary Jo was born on October 1, 1946, in Peoria, the daughter of James and Eleanor Bowen Sibley. She married Tony Parola and he preceded her in death on August 18, 1981.
Mary Jo graduated from Peoria Central High School in 1964 and attended SIU-Carbondale. She was employed with the State of Illinois, CILCO, and then CSC Document Services.
Mary Jo was a very accomplished artist and taught painting classes. She enjoyed painting, flower and vegetable gardening, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Troy (Amanda) Parola of Mundelein, IL, and Toni (Dan) Schrage of Chatham; five grandchildren, Ashley, Taylor and Madison Parola and Macy and Lauren Schrage; brother, Jay Sibley of Peoria; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center, prior to ceremonies. Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. The memorial gathering will begin with remembrances from the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020