Mary Jo Short
ROANOKE - Mary Jo Short, 89, of Roanoke passed away at 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
She was born on June 15, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to James and Aldina Santi DeGiovanni. She married Richard W. "Dick" Short on August 9, 1952, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away on January 1, 2006.
Surviving are her three daughters, Mary Kay McMillian, Gale (Dennis) McClain and Diane (Randy) Rudin; four grandchildren, Michael Wall, Gianna McClain, Chris (Emily) Rudin and Shelley Rudin; one sister, Margaret (Robert) Cassidy; and two brothers, Joseph (Jane) DeGiovanni and John "Tony" (Marian) DeGiovanni.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother, F. Lynn DeGiovanni; one brother, James DeGiovanni; and two sisters, Teresa Elwood and Betty DeGiovanni.
Mary Jo graduated from OSF college of nursing. She worked as a registered nurse at OSF St. Francis for over 30 years, serving as floor nurse, head nurse for the medical floor and teacher and was one of first nurses in the area to specialize in infectious control.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke and was active in their Altar and Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Roanoke Art League and the Peoria Evening Garden Club.
Mary Jo loved to read and garden and she and Dick loved to travel the United States and visit the national parks to enjoy their natural habitats and beauty. Most of all though, Mary Jo loved her family, which included her beloved cats.
The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the care givers in Mary Jo's life over the last few years. The love showed to their mother was a comfort to them and a joy to their mom.
Because of the current Covid-19 situation, the family will be having a private mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Roanoke. Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or the Roanoke Ambulance. Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com
.