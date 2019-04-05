|
Mary-Jo Van Dran
TOULON - Mary-Jo Van Dran, 70, of of Toulon, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 9:47 a.m. at Methodist Medical Center in Peoria.
Her funeral will be Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Toulon. Rev. Dr. William R. Tolliver will officiate. Burial will be in Toulon Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Toulon.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Mary-Jo's family please visit www.haskellfuneral.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019