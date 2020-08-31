1/1
Mary K. Sipka
PEKIN - Mary Katherine Sipka, 86, of Pekin passed away at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Pekin Manor.
Mary was born to Earl and Bertha (Wiker) Keen on December 18, 1933, in Pekin. She married George McCabe in October of 1952, and he passed in May of 1980. She later married George Sipka on May 19, 1989, and he survives.
She is survived by her husband, George; one son, Greg (Tracy) McCabe of Pekin; step-children, George (Lona) Sipka Jr. of Delavan, Stan (Dee) Sipka of Creve Coeur, Cynthia (Bill) Riley of Ranger, GA, Teresa (Scott) Massey of Pekin, Jill (Chad) Cook of East Peoria and Amy Martin of Pekin; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; 3 sisters, Betty Schrader, Annette Mahr and Doris Bolson; and one brother, Robert Keen.
Mary was a member of Second Reformed Church. She worked as a clerk at Pekin Insurance, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed quilting, scrapbooking, traveling and fishing. Mary loved her family and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Jeff Johnston officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens.
Mary's family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for compassionate care they gave Mary.
Memorials may be directed to Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
To leave Mary's family an online condolence, please visit www.hendersonfuneralcare.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Henderson Funeral Home and Crematory
2131 Velde Dr.
Pekin, IL 61554
309-347-4157
