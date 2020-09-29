1/
Mary K. (Rupprecht) Wells
MORTON - Mary K. Wells, 75, of Prescott, Ariz., formerly of Morton, Ill., and Placentia, Calif., passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at her home in Prescott, Ariz.
She was born on November 30, 1944, in Columbus, Ohio, to Clay and Anna (Hirstein) Rupprecht.
Surviving are her significant other, Jerry Collins of Prescott, Ariz.; her mother, Anna Rupprecht of Morton, Ill.; and her sister, Jean (Ernst) Bischoff of Marietta, Ga.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Mary was Administrative Assistant at Placentia-Yorba Linda School District in California for 27 years, retiring in January of 2004.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
