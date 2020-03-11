|
Mary Kathryn Powers
PEORIA - Mary Kathryn Powers (Everett), 82, of Peoria passed away at 10:02 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Born October 23, 1937, to Earl W. Everett and Margaret Fredia (Peplow) in Peoria, IL, she was preceded in death by four brothers, three sisters, both parents and two sons, Richard W. Powers III and Robert T. Powers.
She is survived by two sons, Mark (Carol) Powers of Aberdeen, MD, and William (Carol) Vennenman of Woodridge, VA; three daughters, Cheryl L. Powers of Houston, TX, Diane M. Powers of Peoria and Ann M. Danner of Peoria; four sisters, Phyllis (Ron) Veria of Fresno, CA, Earlene (Raymond) Martens of Pekin, Betty (Bob) Bohm of East Peoria and Valorie Everett of Peoria; brother, Robert (Nancy) Everett of Dunlap; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a graduate of St. Boniface, Woodruff High School and ICC. Mary spent over 10 years working in childcare. Mary honorably worked at the Peoria Walmart for eleven years, retiring in December of 2005.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, with an additional visitation one hour prior to Mass. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will follow in Parkview Cemetery.
Her motto was "Love and Prayers always to all my Loved ones. You are very special and were a special part of my life. I leave my angels to guard and guide you with the help and love of my Lord and Savior Jesus."
Memorials in Mary's memory may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020