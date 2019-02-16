Mary Kay Amberg

PEORIA - Mary Catherine "Mary Kay" Amberg, age 94, of Peoria passed away at 6:55 a.m. Saturday, February, 16, 2019, at Christian Buehler Home, surrounded by her family.

She was the fourth child born to Louis and Anne Rossman Semlow on June 29, 1924. After graduating from Academy of Our Lady, she attended Bradley University, where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She later graduated from Mundelein College. After he returned from the Navy in World War II, Mary Kay married Louis E. Amberg Jr. on June 22, 1946. He preceded her in death in 2009. After their marriage, she worked as a dietician in South Bend as Lou completed his education at Notre Dame.

Mary Kay was a homemaker who enjoyed family trips, get-togethers and other activities, especially during the holidays. Almost every Sunday night there was family dinner in the Amberg home and later in the homes of her children and grandchildren. She loved to play bridge, other card games and read novels. She was involved in the community, serving on the boards of the Peoria Civic Ballet, the Catholic Women's League and other organizations. She was a member of Mt. Hawley Country Club and the Creve Coeur Club. She became a parishioner of St. Philomena Church in 1956.

Survivors include four children, Marianne "Mimi" (Lester) Chernick of Lakeland, FL, Laura (Rex) Linder of Peoria, Louis (Cynthia) Amberg III of Groveland, MA, and Richard (Stacey) Amberg of Peoria. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, Max (Renee) Chernick, Molly Chernick, Jamie Linder, Stacie (Mark) Hansen, Louis Amberg IV, Henry Amberg, Harold Amberg, Amanda (Andy) Chambers, Taylor Amberg and Stephanie Amberg; as well as six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by brother, Donald Semlow; and sisters, Emma Reed and Phyllis Miller; as well as grandson, Mark Linder.

The family would like to thank the compassionate, loving and professional care Mary Kay received from all the employees at the Christian Buehler Memorial Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, between the hours of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with visitation being held one hour prior to mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Memorials in Mary Kay's memory may be made to The Mark Linder Walk for the Mind or Charity of the donor's choosing.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019