Mary Kay Kelley
PEORIA - Mary Kay Kelley, 89, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Peoria, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Naples.
She was born on June 19, 1930, to Cass and Lucille (Coleman) Heintzman, in Bloomington, Ill. She married Lawrence "Pete" Kelley, who preceded her in death on November 6, 1995.
Surviving are one sister, Cassie Kessling of Morton; one step-son; two step-daughters; five step-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews, who all loved their "Aunt Mayme."
She was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Kelley, on March 24, 1974; and two sisters, Betty Lou Wise and Rose Marie Tyrrell Pinkley.
Mary Kay was a 1948 graduate of Peoria High School. She was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Fla.
While in Naples, Mary Kay met the second love of her life, Harry Carlson, and they were happily together for 18 years. Their love continues as they both passed away on July 20, 2019, just 11 hours apart.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2019