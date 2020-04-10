|
|
Mary L. Briick
PEORIA — Mary L. Briick, 86, of Peoria passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at UnityPoint Health Methodist.
Mary was born June 28, 1933 in Marshalltown, IA to Russell and Ruby Cooper. She married Richard Briick July 5, 1965 in Nebraska. He preceded her in death November 10, 2000 in Peoria.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Lori Birkett of Williamsburg, Va, Kimberly (Brian) Widdows of East Peoria; four grandchildren, Robert (Sarah) Birkett, Jacob (Katie) Birkett, Amanda (Josh) Turner, Stephanie Birkett (Aaron). She also loved her families furry pups Maxwell, Molly, Decker and Scooby.
When you lose loved ones, you miss the little things. "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." – Dr. Seuss.
Graveside services will be private.
Memorials may be made to any animal rescue shelter of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020