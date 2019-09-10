|
Mary L. Deemie
PEORIA - Mary L. Deemie, 92, of Peoria, IL, died on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on September 29, 1926, to Gordon and Louise Adam Lewis in North Augusta, SC. She married Gerald W. Deemie on October 10, 1948, in Buffalo, OH. They were married 64 years before his passing on June 2, 2013.
Mary is survived by three daughters, Peggy (Tom) Robinson of Dunlap, IL, Cathy (Gary) Archibald of Royal Oak, MI, and Sue Deemie of Peoria, IL. Also surviving her are three grandsons, David (Beth) Robinson, Chris (Leena) Robinson and Matt (Ania) Robinson; five great-grandchildren, Anna, Luke, Iyla, Kiran and Maja; two sisters, Helen Saultz and Bette Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and one sister.
She was a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church for several years, where she was in the knitting ministry and made many crocheted prayer shawls and lap throws. If Mary wasn't crocheting, then you could probably find her reading a book. Mary also belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha Washington Chapter #178, in Chillicothe for 72 years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at Northminster Presbyterian Church. A visitation will be two hours prior at the church as well. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memory Garden, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Youth Missions Trip or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019