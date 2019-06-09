|
Mary L. Hill
GLASFORD - Dr. Mary L. Hill, 87, of Monticello, IL, stepmother of a Glasford resident, passed away at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Piatt County Nursing Home.
She was born on October 1, 1931, in Cerro Gordo, IL, the daughter of Lloyd and Etta Bogue Lamb. She married Harold Hill on March 18, 1967. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2000.
Mary is survived by one step-son, Billy A. Hill of Glasford; one nephew, Tom (Cindy) Hill of Kearney, Nebraska; five granddaughters, Heather and Hollie Hill, both of East Peoria, Tara (Adam) Detweiler of Leander, TX, and Lexi (Frank) Thiel and Carly (Dan) Brooks, both of Kearney, Nebraska; two grandsons, Chuck Runyon of Pinckneyville, IL, and Brian Runyon of Glasford; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and one step-son, Ronald Hill.
Mary was a Professor of Home Economics, teaching at several schools, but retired from Central Missouri State University. After retiring, Mary and Harold enjoyed traveling out West. They loved their two trips to Alaska.
She enjoyed crafts, painting, sewing and quilting. Mary frequented county fairs as a judge and a contestant.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Burial will be in Lancaster Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 9 to June 11, 2019