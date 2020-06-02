Mary L. Hooks
1946 - 2020
Mary L. Hooks
PEORIA - Mary L. Hooks, 73, of Peoria, IL, transitioned to her heavenly home at 3:31 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Mary was born on October 22, 1946, in Peoria, IL, to proud parents, Frank Scott and Iris Geneva (Bell) Campbell. Mary was a graduate of Manual High School and Bradley University, where she received both her undergraduate and Master's degrees. Mary was a Senior Rehabilitation Counselor and a College Advisor at Illinois Central College. Mary was a life member of the NAACP, State Secretary and member of the Freedom Fund Committee. She was a Golden Life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and charter member of the Peoria Alumnae Chapter.
Mary is survived by one son, Malcolm (Andrea) Hooks; one daughter, Lori (Malcolm) Cawthorne; beloved sister, Joyce Edwards; her four precious grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Simons Mortuary. The Delta Sigma Theta Omega Omega Service will be from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Social distancing will be observed. A private funeral Mass will be held at 12 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020. Mary will be laid to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. The funeral mass will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
