Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jacke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Jacke


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary L. Jacke Obituary
Mary L. Jacke
WASHINGTON - Mary L. Jacke, 85, of Washington, IL, died at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, IL.
Born on February 14, 1934, in Escanaba, MI, to Manley and Elvira Besaw Rogers, she married Joseph A. Jacke on June 6, 1959, in Perkins, MI. He preceded her in death on Jan 21, 2019, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Anne (Charlie) Routh of Sparland, IL, Barbara (Greg) Baxter of Washington, IL, Susan Hatch of Durham, NC, and Patricia (Brett) Brown of Washington, IL; and 4 grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Routh, Brandon Brown, Bryan Brown and Adam Hatch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Kathrine; 1 brother, Allan Rogers; and 1 sister, Betty Whitford.
Mary was educated at Perkins High School in Perkins, MI, and Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba, MI, also working at St. Patrick School cafeteria in Washington, IL, and Maple Lawn Home Healthcare in Eureka. She was a wonderful wife and mother of four girls.
Mary loved to travel with her husband, swim, read and work in her garden. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A memorial mass will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Inurnment will be at a later date at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Mary's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now