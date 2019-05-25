|
|
Mary L. Jacke
WASHINGTON - Mary L. Jacke, 85, of Washington, IL, died at 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria, IL.
Born on February 14, 1934, in Escanaba, MI, to Manley and Elvira Besaw Rogers, she married Joseph A. Jacke on June 6, 1959, in Perkins, MI. He preceded her in death on Jan 21, 2019, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are 4 daughters, Anne (Charlie) Routh of Sparland, IL, Barbara (Greg) Baxter of Washington, IL, Susan Hatch of Durham, NC, and Patricia (Brett) Brown of Washington, IL; and 4 grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Routh, Brandon Brown, Bryan Brown and Adam Hatch.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Kathrine; 1 brother, Allan Rogers; and 1 sister, Betty Whitford.
Mary was educated at Perkins High School in Perkins, MI, and Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Surgery at St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba, MI, also working at St. Patrick School cafeteria in Washington, IL, and Maple Lawn Home Healthcare in Eureka. She was a wonderful wife and mother of four girls.
Mary loved to travel with her husband, swim, read and work in her garden. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Washington.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. A memorial mass will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at St. Patrick Church in Washington. Inurnment will be at a later date at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to .
Mary's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019