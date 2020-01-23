|
|
Mary L. Koeppel
BARTONVILLE - Mary L. Koeppel, 88, of Bartonville, passed away at 1:29 PM on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 6, 1931 in Peoria, a daughter of Homer and Murriel (Byram) Briggs. She married Irvin T. Koeppel in 1949 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on June 1, 2012.
Also preceding her in death are her parents, three brothers, Homer Briggs Jr., Jim Henricks, and Raymond Hendricks, and three sisters, Thelma Gardner, Barbara Santo, and Nancy Koeppel.
Surviving are her children, Bob (Lynn) Koeppel of Canton and Rick Koeppel of Peoria; three grandchildren, Jennifer Koeppel, Jack Koeppel, and Katelynn Koeppel; and one brother, Harry (Charlotte) Briggs of Bartonville.
Mary worked at Caterpillar for over 35 years. Mary was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved watching her children and grandchildren play sports and participate in all their activities. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling with her sisters, and playing shuffleboard down at Chief's. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Services will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL where a visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM. Rev. Craig Hislope will officiate. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Memorials can be made to OSF Hospice. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020