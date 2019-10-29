Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent de Paul
Mary L. Meisenbach


1945 - 2019
Mary L. Meisenbach Obituary
Mary L. Meisenbach
PEORIA - Mary L. Meisenbach, age 74, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, at her residence in Peoria.
Mary was born on August 31, 1945, in St. Louis, MO., a daughter of Joseph C. and Ophelia E. (Robinson) Jost. She married James Meisenbach on May, 6, 1967, in Peoria. He survives.
Also surviving are their six children, Melissa (Kevin) Paulson of Peoria, Eric (Michelle) Meisenbach of Windsor, WI., Jenny (Mark) Highfill of Clarksville, TN., Amanda Meisenbach of Peoria, Heidi (Thad) Chaney of Tremont and Megan (Cameron) Frietsch of Dunlap; one sister, Jeannine Alameda of Dunlap; as well as thirteen grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary was employed at Macy's and Famous Barr for 26 years. She was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and of the Women's Guild.
A visitation will be from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul with a half hour prior visitation. Fr. Thomas Taylor will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memorials in Mary's name may be made to Illinois CancerCare in Peoria.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
