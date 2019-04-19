Mary L. Peters

CHILLICOTHE - Mary Louise (Mullen) Peters, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Heritage Health Chillicothe.

Mary was born in Peoria on July 27, 1922, to Henry and Dorothy Mullen. She married Francis Peters on November 14, 1946, and they were happily married for 66 years before he passed in 2012.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Burt, Barb Hartter, Chris (Fred) Girardini and Doe (Bob) Grant; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and we will all miss her beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Tom; her sister, Pauline Stubbs; and two sons-in-law, Rick Hartter and Chuck Burt.

In keeping with her wishes, funeral services are private and for immediate family only.

Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to St. Jude Hospital Midwest Affiliate.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com. Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary